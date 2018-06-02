Hashtag Highlights: From "Roseanne" to Weinstein, this week in social media

Keeping up with all the social media buzz this week in the world of entertainment? Or is it too many tweets, too little time? The Los Angeles Times is introducing a new weekly column, “Hashtag Highlights,” to help filter the feeds and pick five to follow.

A Tweet Costs a Show

Yet another show was canceled this week in the competitive “Peak TV” landscape, but it had nothing to do with ratings. ABC pulled the plug on its “Roseanne” revival after star Roseanne Barr tweeted a racist comment about former President Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. She deleted the original tweet and her initial apology, “I should have known better. Forgive me.” On Thursday, she addressed the controversy again, offering “one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation.”

Maverick, Ready for Take Off

Goodness, gracious great balls of fire! Maverick has made his long-awaited return. Actor Tom Cruise shared the first picture from the set of the “Top Gun” sequel Thursday, in which he reprises his role as the cocky fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. The post racked up roughly 200,000 likes in its first 12 hours.

The Wheels of Justice Begin to Turn

“We got you, Harvey Weinstein, we got you.” This comment, tweeted by Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan and liked about 75,000 times, sums up the sentiment of most Hollywood after the defamed producer surrendered to authorities May 25. The online chatter reignited Wednesday upon his indictment on two counts of rape and a criminal sexual act.

“Full Frontal” Firestorm

“Ivanka” and “Samantha Bee” were both trending on Twitter this week, after the “Full Frontal” host used a derogatory word on her show while speaking of the president’s daughter. “Do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless [expletive],” she said Wednesday on the TBS broadcast. Bee tweeted an apology Thursday, calling it “inappropriate and inexcusable.”

A Maleficent Mom

Keep your friends close, but your work enemies closer. Elle Fanning and Angelina Jolie may have an onscreen feud in Disney's live-action adaptation of "Maleficent," but the actresses showed nothing but love for each other in an Instagram post Wednesday. Fanning, who reprises her role as Princess Aurora in the sequel, offered fans a peek at the London set as Jolie rocked a half-evil villain, half-comfy bathrobe look in the background. The post, with over 820,000 likes and counting, is captioned: "It's bring your mom to work day."