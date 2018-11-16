'We the Animals' leads Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations

“We the Animals” led the nominations for the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards, earning five nods when the nominees were announced by Gemma Chan and Molly Shannon on Friday.
“Eighth Grade,” “First Reformed” and “You Were Never Really Here” follow, with four nominations apiece.
“Suspiria” was selected for the Robert Altman Award, the annual honor applauding a film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast. Luca Guadagnino helmed the supernatural horror film, which stars Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Grace Moretz and Mia Goth, among others.
The awards show takes place Feb. 23 (the day before the Academy Awards) and will be broadcast live on IFC. The ceremony will be held on the beach in Santa Monica, just north of the Santa Monica Pier.
And the nominees are…
BEST FEATURE
“Eighth Grade”
“First Reformed”
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“Leave No Trace”
“You Were Never Really Here”
BEST FIRST FEATURE
“Hereditary”
“Sorry to Bother You”
“The Tale”
“We the Animals”
“Wildlife”
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
“A Bread Factory”
“En el Séptimo Día”
“Never Goin' Back”
“Sócrates”
“Thunder Road”
BEST DIRECTOR
Debra Granik, “Leave No Trace”
Barry Jenkins, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Tamara Jenkins, “Private Life”
Lynne Ramsay, “You Were Never Really Here”
Paul Schrader, “First Reformed”
BEST SCREENPLAY
“Colette”
“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
“Private Life”
“Sorry to Bother You”
“First Reformed”
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
“Eighth Grade”
“Nancy”
“Thoroughbreds”
“The Tale”
“Blame”
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
“Madeline's Madeline”
“Wildlife”
“Mandy”
“Suspiria”
“We the Animals”
BEST EDITING
“You Were Never Really Here”
“We the Animals”
“American Animals”
“The Tale”
“Mid90s”
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Glenn Close, “The Wife”
Toni Collette, “Hereditary”
Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”
Regina Hall, “Support the Girls”
Helena Howard, “Madeline's Madeline”
Carey Mulligan, “Wildlife”
BEST MALE LEAD
John Cho, “Searching”
Daveed Diggs, “Blindspotting”
Ethan Hawke, “First Reformed”
Christian Malheiros, “Sócrates”
Joaquin Phoenix, “You Were Never Really Here”
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Kayli Carter, “Private Life”
Tyne Daly, “A Bread Factory”
Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, “Leave No Trace”
J. Smith-Cameron, “Nancy”
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Raúl Castillo, “We the Animals”
Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”
Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Josh Hamilton, “Eighth Grade”
John David Washington, “Monsters and Men”
BEST DOCUMENTARY
“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”
“Minding the Gap”
“Of Fathers and Sons”
“On Her Shoulders”
“Shirkers”
“Won't You Be My Neighbor?”
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
“Burning”
“The Favourite”
“Happy as Lazzaro”
“Roma”
“Shoplifters”
BONNIE AWARD
Recognizes a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant.
Debra Granik
Tamara Jenkins
Karyn Kusama
PRODUCERS AWARD
Honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.
Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams
Gabrielle Nadig
Shrihari Sathe
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD
Recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.
Alex Moratto, “Sócrates”
Ioana Uricaru, “Lemonade”
Jeremiah Zagar, “We the Animals”
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD
Honors an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.
Alexandria Bombach, “On Her Shoulders”
Bing Liu, “Minding the Gap”
RaMell Ross, “Hale County This Morning, This Evening”