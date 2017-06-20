Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Fargo' on FX

SERIES
Little Big Shots: Forever Young This new spinoff of the talent show for the very young showcases the talents of somewhat more senior individuals, including a 72-year-old former plumber, pursuing his passion as an opera singer, and an 81-year-old daredevil grandmother. The season premiere also features guest appearances by Betty White and gospel singer Shirley Caesar. 8 p.m. NBC
MasterChef It’s no day at the beach for the contestants as their first team challenge is preparing a meal featuring fresh fish for 101 lifeguards, who will then vote for their favorite dish. Aaron Sanchez and Christina Tosi assist host Gordon Ramsay with the judging. 8 p.m. Fox
Big Pacific Each episode of this new documentary series, narrated by Daniel Dae Kim (“Hawaii Five-0), examines a different aspect of the Pacific Ocean and the creatures that inhabit it. Tonight’s premiere explores the deepest depths. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
The Carmichael Show Jerrod and Maxine (Jerrod Carmichael, Amber Stevens West) are upset when his mother (Loretta Devine) is unhappy over a birthday present they gave her. David Alan Grier also stars in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. NBC
The F Word With Gordon Ramsay Joel McHale (“Community”) is a celebrity guest for a new episode in which families and friends compete in a live high-stakes cook-off. 9 p.m. Fox
Great Yellowstone Thaw In this new three-part miniseries, co-produced by Kirk Johnson of the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, experts examine how wolves, grizzly bears and other wildlife survive with the dramatic season changes at Yellowstone National Park. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
America's War on Drugs The finale of the documentary miniseries focuses on Afghanistan’s descent into a narco-state and the rise of El Chapo and the super-cartels. 9 p.m. History
Expedition Unknown This new episode follows Josh Gates on a quest above the Arctic Circle to find and recover DNA of the long-extinct woolly mammoth. 9 p.m. Travel
To Tell the Truth This update of the classic TV game show continues its second season, with Anthony Anderson (“blackish”) as host. Celebrity panelists include Justin Long, Arielle Kebbel, Nikki Glaser and Kal Penn. 10 p.m. ABC
Andy Cohen’s Then & Now The season finale explores how the wealthy spent their fortunes in the 1980s. Celebrity guests include Susan Lucci, Jill Kargman and Amber Rose. 10 p.m. Bravo
Fargo Gloria (Carrie Coon) follows the money and Emmit (Ewan McGregor) learns a lesson from Varga (David Thewlis), while Nikki (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) continues to play her dangerous game, in the season finale of the quirky drama. 10 p.m. FX
Queen Sugar Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) is blindsided during her final divorce mediation session with Davis (Timon Kyle Durrett). 10 p.m. OWN
Lip Sync Battle Skylar Astin faces off against NBA player Metta World Peace in this new episode. 10 p.m. Spike
Blood Drive Taking a break from their race, Arthur and Grace (Alan Ritchson, Christina Ochoa) stop at the Pixie Swallow Motel & Diner for a hot meal, but find themselves on the menu in this new episode of the action drama. 10 p.m. Syfy
Nobodies Larry, Rachel and Hugh (Larry Dorf, Rachel Ramras and Hugh Davidson) may finally get a chance to celebrate when “Mr. First Lady” receives the green light. 10 p.m. TV Land
Lopez George (George Lopez) makes some big decisions in his professional and personal life in the comedy’s season finale. 10:32 p.m. TV Land
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Amy Poehler; Hank Azaria; Jessie Chris. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Professional golfer Billy Horschel; Ashton Kutcher. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Danny Trejo; Melissa Peterman; Joe Mantegna and Ronnie Marmo (“I’m Lenny Bruce”); dancers Alex and Liz Despacito perform. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Seth Meyers, Zoe Saldana and Beth Behrs visit; the hosts get a lesson in partner yoga. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg; author Eddie Izzard. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Mario Lopez. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tavis Smiley Jonathan Goldsmith; Regina King. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Musician Jason Isbell. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Leslie Jones; lawyer Jeffrey Toobin. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ashton Kutcher; Mario Batali; Liam Payne performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jeffrey Tambor; John Benjamin Hickey; Lake Street Dive. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Tatiana Maslany; KYLE and Lil Yachty perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Seth Rogen; Will Arnett; Alison Brie. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Poehler; Nicolle Wallace; Daru Jones. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
