Friday's TV highlights: 'Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus' on Cinemax

SERIES
MacGyver Murdoc (David Dastmalchian) abducts someone close to MacGyver (Lucas Till) to force Mac to help him rescue his son from a kidnapper. George Eads and Tristin Mays also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Blindspot A decoded tattoo leads the team to a mysterious cache of dolls that are vehicles for biological weapons being sent around the world, and Jane (Jaimie Alexander) exploits the fear of the weapons to advance her own plan to recover Shepherd (Michelle Hurd) in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Fresh Off the Boat Louis (Randall Park) makes it his mission to teach Eddie (Hudson Yang) how to be a good driver after a police officer makes a disparaging comment about Asian drivers. Constance Wu, Forrest Wheeler and Ian Chen also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Buying It Blind The stakes are high in this new unscripted series featuring couples who have reached an impasse when it comes to deciding on a home in which they should sink their life savings. As a last resort, they turn the money over to a trio of experts — real estate agent Anna Kilinski, contractor Jen Metzger and designer Michael Smith Boyd — who buy their clients a home, sight unseen, that they think will meet the couple’s needs. 8 p.m. Bravo
Speechless As JJ (Micah Fowler) prepares for college, Maya (Minnie Driver) focuses her energy on Ray (Mason Cook) in this new episode. John Ross Bowie and Cedric Yarbrough also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Hawaii Five-0 McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) crosses a line and is arrested while investigating the death of his former SEAL buddy who died while making an emergency landing on an aircraft carrier in this new episode of the police drama. 9 p.m. CBS
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) reunites with her half brother (Luca Padovan) under unusual circumstances and discovers they have much in common in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
Great Performances This new episode features the 2017 production of George Gershwin's “An American in Paris The Musical” with Robert Fairchild and Leanne Cope. 9 p.m. KOCE
Austin City Limits Brandi Carlile performs in this new episode. 9 p.m. KLCS
Watergate After his election, President Nixon responds to attacks from the media and the antiwar movement by taking the dark path that led to the Watergate burglary in this new documentary series. 9 p.m. History
Blue Bloods Danny and Maria (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) investigate the death of a college freshman at a fraternity in this new episode. Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes and Tom Selleck also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus This animated series uses animation and live-action footage to illustrate stories told from the road by musicians on tour. In the season premiere, George Clinton goes from singing a cappella in a barbershop to Motown, with his band the Parliaments. 10 p.m. Cinemax
Pod Save America Black Voters Matter Fund co-founder LaTosha Brown is featured in the season finale, from Irvine. 11 p.m. HBO
Tracey Ullman’s Show Angela Merkel trying to keep President Trump's attention during a video chat is just one of the skits in the season finale of this sketch comedy series. midnight. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Marc Benioff, Salesforce; author Doris Kearns Goodwin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Julia Roberts; Benedict Cumberbatch. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Michelle Williams; Sarah Jessica Parker; Miranda Lambert. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Tyler Perry; Busy Philipps; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Badflower performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Sarah Jessica Parker (“Here and Now”); Rosamund Pike (“A Private War”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Rami Malek, Joe Mazzello and Gwilym Lee. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Sukanya Krishnan, Finesse Mitchell and Carrie Keagan (“Good Day Wake Up” )(N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show The latest research into death and what comes next; two women say they crossed over and returned. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Jeffrey Wright (“We Are Not Done Yet”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Using oregano oil to stop a cold; whether night owls are more likely to die earlier than others. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Greg Kinnear; Simple Minds; Carrie Ann Inaba; Lynda Lopez. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve NFL player Jamaal Williams and his mother; a school bus driver changes families’ lives. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Emily VanCamp. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman fears her daughter’s abusive boyfriend is going to kill her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sean Hayes (children’s book “Plum”); Fatima Ali (“Top Chef”) discusses her Ewing’s sarcoma. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week Races and issues are shaping the closing days of the midterm elections: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Jake Sherman, Politico; Amy Walter, the Cook Political Report; Carl Hulse, the New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Real Time With Bill Maher Editor Bari Weiss, the New York Times; Barbra Streisand; Chelsea Handler; Anthony Romero, ACLU; Jim VandeHei, Axios. (N) 10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson Congressional candidates Katie Hill; Katie Porter; Harley Rouda; Gil Cisneros; Young Kim. Rep. Steve Knight (R-Palmdale); Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Irvine); Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa). Assemblyman Travis Allen (R-Huntington Beach); Areva Martin; Executive Producer Danny Zuker (“Modern Family”). (N) 10:28 p.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Benedict Cumberbatch; Minka Kelly; Orlando Leyba. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Billy Eichner; Itzhak Perlman performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Andie MacDowell; Hot Snakes; Josh Dallas; Melissa Roxburgh. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
