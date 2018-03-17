Barbra Streisand opens the annual PaleyFest on a high note

The tribute also included clips from some of the factual, politically oriented TV movies she produced, including 1995's "Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story," starring Glenn Close as a lesbian colonel struggling for her right to serve in the military, and 1998's "The Long Island Incident," starring Laurie Metcalf as Carolyn McCarthy, a homemaker who became a outspoken gun control advocate after her husband was killed and her son seriously wounded when a deranged man opened fire on unsuspecting passengers on a New York commuter train.