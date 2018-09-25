Social media sees justice served in Bill Cosby sentencing

With Bill Cosby’s fall from grace complete, Hollywood and beyond reacted Tuesday to the sentencing of the comedian, who will serve three to 10 years in state prison for aggravated indecent assault.
Formerly known as “America’s Dad,” Cosby faced sexual assault accusations from dozens of women in recent years, serving as a forerunner to the #MeToo movement.
Though more than 50 women had accused Cosby of varying degrees of assault, his conviction came for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, 45, a former university basketball official, at Cosby’s home in 2004.
Across social media, reactions to Cosby’s fate began to filter in immediately, running a whole gamut of emotions. See a few responses below.
2:40 p.m.: This article was updated with additional reactions.
This article was originally published at 1:10 p.m.