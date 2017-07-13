Bob Odenkirk, lead actor in a drama nominee for 'Better Call Saul': 'It is a surprise! Come on now'

Bob Odenkirk has scored his third consecutive Emmy nomination for his portrayal of conflicted attorney Jimmy McGill in AMC's "Better Call Saul," the prequel to "Breaking Bad."

How are you feeling – and was the nomination a surprise at all?

Odenkirk: It is a surprise! Come on now. Look, you know what’s a surprise? The big surprise is that Michael McKean did not get nominated for “Better Call Saul.” His performance in our show was through the roof. I'm also surprised to be included – there are just so many great actors and shows right now. Sheer volume.

What do you think it is about the show, and your character, that so resonated with viewers and the TV Academy?

Odenkirk: It’s a more idiosyncratic show than even “Breaking Bad” was. Jimmy has a very distinctive drive and personality and he’s on a very unique path. The way people relate to it -- and I’m just guessing here -- is that everybody wants to feel effective in the world. And that’s what he’s struggling to do.

What does the rest of your day look like? Will you celebrate?

Odenkirk: I’m gonna work today. I’ll celebrate though – I’ll be doing a scene with Matthew Rhys (fellow nominee for FX's "The Americans"). We’re both in this together. It’s great. We’ll give each other a slap on the back.