Why the Emmy nomination counts for HBO, NBC, FX and AMC were wrong

As we've discussed earlier this week, peak TV makes being an Emmy voter a difficult job. But with this year's crop of nominations, it seems that the actual tabulation of those contenders may be an even bigger problem.

The trouble began just hours after the Emmy nominations field was announced at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. First, NBC released a message indicating that their total number of nominations should be 64 instead of the Television Academy's released number of 60. According to a spokesperson, the discrepancy was the result of the omission of the nominations of two guest actors in a drama series on "This Is Us" in their count for the network and two nominees — "Jay Leno's Garage" and "Behind the Voice" — being misattributed to NBC.com and YouTube instead of the parent network.

A short time later, FX also adjusted its total of nominations, which the network had as 55 instead of the Emmys' total of 54. As if that weren't enough, HBO also weighed in with its own count discrepancy, noting its total should be 111 instead of the 110 initially announced.

The reason for all of this confusion, other than the fact we all live in an elaborate computer simulation that is slowly beginning to break down? This year, the academy had not fully combined Internet-created content with the network totals, which has thrown everything a bit haywire.

In an updated, academy-provided table that tallied all the network totals from this year's nominations, a small note has been added, which read, "New tallies include online platforms." As a result, AMC also picked up another for its tally, rising from 12 to 13.

Look for a "Recount"-styled premium cable docu-drama on this confusion to premiere sometime in 2018.