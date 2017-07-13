Representing two very different sides of the TV spectrum, HBO’s “Westworld” and NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” tied for most recognized show, with 22 nominations each; with 231 nominations since its 1975 debut, "SNL" broke its own record as the most Emmy-nominated show ever.

The television academy, long criticized for "cut and paste" lists of repeats, this year cast its collective gaze wide.

Handmaids, robots, family drama and political satire. With a record number of slots filled by new shows, streaming services and “Saturday Night Live,” the nominations for the 69th Emmy Awards, announced Thursday morning, offered a stunning reflection of television’s increasingly crowded and complicated landscape.

Two new shows, Netflix’s break-out hit “Stranger Things” and FX’s “Feud: Bette and Joan,” tied for second, with 18 nominations each, and HBO’s “Veep” followed close behind with 17.

Even without “Game of Thrones,” which was not eligible for this year’s awards, HBO once again won the numbers game with 110 nominations; followed closely by Netflix, which scored big with the old (“House of Cards”) and the new (“Stranger Things,” “The Crown”) for a total of 91.

Not far behind, with “Saturday Night Live” and multiple nominations for its freshman drama “This Is Us,” NBC made a strong showing with 60.

Hulu joined Netflix and Amazon in streaming’s invasion of awards season, led by “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which received multiple nominations, including outstanding drama and actress (Elizabeth Moss).

While there were repeat nominations in virtually every category — “Modern Family” hung on for its eighth year — this year’s outstanding drama list was dominated by first-timers, which filled five of seven slots and came from streaming, broadcast and cable.

With “Atlanta” (FX), “black-ish” (ABC), “Master of None” (Netflix) and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix), the outstanding comedy nominees also reflected the increasing diversity of television, both in story and platform.