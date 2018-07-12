Even as race continues to be one of the most divisive issues in the country, the celebration of cultural diversity is a dominant theme across the 70th Emmy Award nominations. Performers of color and series produced and written by minorities scored numerous nominations Thursday.
“Atlanta,” “black-ish,” “This Is Us” and “Westworld” are among the series receiving big nods that spotlight minorities in major creative and acting roles.
Hollywood has been rocked in recent years by controversies over the lack of awards recognition for people of color. But the stream of performers, producers and writers of color receiving Emmy nominations indicate that the Television Academy at least is placing a greater premium on honoring projects with diverse cultural perspectives.
Canadian actress Tatiana Maslany won an Emmy in 2016 for her role in BBC America’s “Orphan Black” as the rebellious Sarah Manning … and as the violent Helena … and as soccer mom Alison Hendrix, along with nine other characters, all clones.
On Thursday morning, she learned she’d again been nominated in the lead actress in a drama category for her work on “Orphan Black.” But her mind was on another role — her New York stage debut that very evening.
Big day for you: The New York premiere of “Mary Page Marlowe” tonight at the Second Stage Theater, in which you play the title role, along with four other actors. And now the Emmy nom. How are you feeling?
David Harbour, who plays a tough yet melancholic top cop in Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” scored his second Emmy nomination Thursday for supporting actor in a drama series.
When his girlfriend brought the news of his nomination, Harbour was in the middle of an unglamorous task — teaching his puppy to poop on command.
“It’s so special and so gratifying,” Harbour said of the nomination. “The television being made in this country right now is so wonderful, to be acknowledged by those people … is just a dream come true.”
Despite a long and storied career, Henry Winkler said he was overcome with joy when he found out about his nomination for supporting actor in a comedy for the HBO show “Barry” (in which he plays hilarious acting teacher Gene Cousineau). Winkler is currently in Iola, Wis., to sign copies of his children’s book “Everybody Is Somebody #12 (Here’s Hank),” but he was still in bed, having breakfast, when his eldest son called him with the good news.
How are you feeling right now?
I’m unbelievably good. I am thrilled, because not only did I get a nomination, but the show got one, and [creators] Bill [Hader, also the star] and Alec [Berg] got nominated. I’m just over the moon. I literally am speechless.
Just days away from beginning production on Season 2 of BBC America’s “Killing Eve,” Sandra Oh was reviewing script drafts at her London flat the moment she made Emmy history.
Her part in the thriller is her first headlining role, and it yielded her first lead actress in a drama nod when Emmy nominations were announced Thursday. But the firsts didn’t end there: Oh’s nomination carries an added layer of distinction because it makes her the first person of Asian descent to be recognized in the category in the award show’s 70-year run.
At a time when Hollywood is reckoning with calls for greater inclusiveness, the historic aspect of Oh’s nomination serves as yet another sobering reminder of the industry’s deep-rooted diversity problem.
Samantha Bee is the lone woman on the list of Emmy nominees for variety talk series. On her TBS show “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” she bravely and loudly voices her opinions about politics and the stew of controversial current events that have riveted the world this year, but she didn’t feel brave on Emmy nominations morning. She was literally hiding (“like a total chicken”) at the hair salon, getting her roots done with a head full of tinfoil, while her staff livestreamed the nominations in the office.
How does this kind of validation feel?
I felt a great sense of happiness, and then I regretted that move [of going to the salon] because everyone was celebrating at the office, and I haven’t seen them yet. The Champagne is flowing. It’s a good day for a million different reasons, but I’m so happy that our Puerto Rico special was nominated.
Like Laurie Metcalf, Pamela Adlon survived scandal to hear her name called on Emmy-nominations morning.
Adlon earned a nod for lead actress in a comedy series for her work on FX’s “Better Things,” which she also created.
Although she was first recognized by the Television Academy last year for her “Better Things” performance, a second nomination was in question because of her association with troubled comedian Louis C.K.
Netflix’s “Wild Wild Country,” about an Oregon religious group — sex cult? — led by the Indian mystic Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, snagged an Emmy nomination Wednesday for documentary series. It is executive producer Mark Duplass’ first Emmy nomination.
But at home in his pajamas, shortly after learning of the award nomination, Duplass seemed mostly pleased for series directors Maclain Way and Chapman Way.
You seem so calm, business as usual today…
TV writer Megan Amram’s plan to win an Emmy is now in full swing after receiving two Emmy nominations for her short form comedy series, “An Emmy for Megan.”
Amram — whose writing credits include “The Good Place,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Silicon Valley” — created the web series in April with the purpose of getting the Television Academy’s attention for Emmy consideration.
“It worked,” she tweeted Thursday morning after the nominations were announced.
Emmy voters remembered how much they loved Tatiana Maslany and Ted Danson, didn’t have much patience for “Twin Peaks” and finally embraced Trevor Noah’s vision for “The Daily Show.”
Yes, Emmy nominations day wouldn’t be complete without the annual airing of grievances, globally trademarked as Snubs and Surprises, though given the depth of choices available to voters, a “snub” isn’t really a snub, a word that implies an active rebuff. What we’re talking about are more like omissions. Unless it’s Jimmy Fallon. Then, yes, dude was snubbed, even after going on an apology tour for tousling Donald Trump’s hair.
But this year’s slate of nominations showed a little bit more creativity than the past, even if some of the choices were a little bit odd. (Nominating a record five “Saturday Night Live” cast members for a so-so season that often found the ensemble shunted aside for guest players is just bizarre.)