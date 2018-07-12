Advertisement
2018 Emmy Nominations: Everything to know before Thursday's big announcement

The 2018 Emmy Award nominations will be announced Thursday morning. While many returning favorites are expected to make waves —welcome back, “Game of Thrones” — there are several newcomers hoping to shake things up a la last year’s best drama series victor “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Will “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” continue to be an awards darling for Amazon? Will “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” become this year’s “Big Little Lies” in the limited series category? See the nominations list below and check back for more updates, analysis and interviews tied to this year’s nominations.

