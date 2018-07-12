2018 Emmy Nominations: Everything to know before Thursday's big announcement

The 2018 Emmy Award nominations will be announced Thursday morning. While many returning favorites are expected to make waves —welcome back, “Game of Thrones” — there are several newcomers hoping to shake things up a la last year’s best drama series victor “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Will “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” continue to be an awards darling for Amazon? Will “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” become this year’s “Big Little Lies” in the limited series category? See the nominations list below and check back for more updates, analysis and interviews tied to this year’s nominations.
And the nominees are…
After months of FYC events, mailers and billboards, the official nominations announcement for the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards is mere hours away. “The Handmaid’s Tale” Emmy-nominated actress Samira Wiley and “The Blacklist” grad Ryan Eggold are set to unveil this year’s nominees from the Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy in North Hollywood.
Fittingly, the question on every TV fan’s mind is: How can I watch at home?
I want to say first that I find the Emmys nonsensical. Giving out trophies for something as various and impossible to quantify as creative work seems to me not just silly, but actually inimical to creativity, which does not need your stinking badges and, indeed, suffers when it strives to win them. Nevertheless, I offer these names, which might as easily be (many) others, in the spirit of spreading the love.
Comedy series: "Detectorists" (Acorn TV). Written and directed by and starring Mackenzie Crook, this beautiful pastoral comedy — set around metal-detecting hobbyists searching for Saxon gold and spiritual connection — makes a song out of the present and past, what changes and what remains.
Drama series: "Twin Peaks: The Return" (Showtime). Superbly unaccountable, the extremely belated, happily inconclusive third and final season of David Lynch's Northwest noir supernatural comic melodrama was a show in which you not only never knew what would happen next, but how it would happen – as farce, horror, in color or black and white, a tribute to Georges Méliès, or something made by people who had never worked a camera before.
Drama series
I’d love to root for something new — a show that hasn’t been nominated or won before, or perhaps a series that just debuted — but nothing on television beats the second season of Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” This year, the dark drama stretched its dystopian narrative beyond the Margaret Atwood novel from which it was adapted and hit even closer to the bone in its themes of subjugation, authoritarianism and religious persecution. All that, and it also managed to make a tune covered by the Bay City Rollers sound meaningful. Close behind, however, are other shows familiar to the Emmys where women ruled: “Game of Thrones” and “The Crown.” And if the world were turned upside down? “Stranger Things.”
Actor, drama
Five first-year TV shows earned Emmy nominations last year for best drama series, offering a rare, almost revolutionary jolt of change to a set of awards that, over the years, have celebrated monotony and excellence in equal measure.
This being the Emmys, all five of those series — “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Stranger Things,” “The Crown,” “This Is Us” and “Westworld” — are expected to be nominated again this year … and probably the year after that … and … you get the idea. Emmy story lines revolve around whether a particular program or performance will finally fall out of favor (I’m looking at you, “Modern Family”) as much as which shows will break through with voters.
That being said, this year’s Emmy races offer a few areas of interest beyond the same old, same old. Here are five I’ll be paying close attention to when the nominations are revealed Thursday morning.
On a recent weekday morning, Zach Galifianakis manned the drive-through window at the Arby’s on Sunset Boulevard, handing out roast beef sandwiches to Television Academy members who had exclusive run of the place for an Emmy event promoting the FX comedy series “Baskets.”
Later that evening, many of those same Emmy voters made their way downtown to the opulent hipster haven Ace Hotel, where they enjoyed gourmet sandwiches (cucumbers took precedence over red meat) from beloved L.A. bakery Joan’s on Third before a “This Is Us” for-your-consideration screening. (“Feel free to film, tweet and photograph this event using the hashtag #ThisIsUsFYC,” a publicist firmly suggested following a sizzle reel outlining myriad reasons to vote for the NBC series.)
With hundreds of TV shows submitting more than 9,000 entries for Emmy consideration, sometimes you need to be firm with direction. Emmy voting begins Monday, and the Television Academy’s 23,000-plus members are eyeing the towering stacks of (unwatched) screeners sitting on the floors of their offices and perhaps pondering ways to lose the weight they gained from three solid months of attending dinners and parties designed to sway their decision.