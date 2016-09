What you didn't see on TV: Audience members rushing out after the first commercial break, only to be disappointed to find they're selling no alcohol in the venue after 4:30 p.m. Tatiana Maslany is wandering around barefoot, hiking up the skirt of her gown.

Unlike at the Golden Globes, where the bar is in the same room as the ceremony, leaving your seat at the Emmys is a commitment. Once you go into the lobby, you can't return until after the commercial break, meaning you miss a ton of the show. You have to finish any food and non-alcoholic drink outside, too, which is so far causing a few fits. "Not even water?"

"Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris is biding his time, eating a turkey bacon wrap.