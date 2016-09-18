RuPaul's Emmy acceptance speech served Hollywood with hilarious realness

RuPaul's Emmy acceptance speech has already set a pretty high bar for all other primetime winners.

"Earlier this year, I was quoted as saying I'd rather have an enema than an Emmy," the star of "RuPaul's Drag Race" said Sept. 11 in accepting the statue for outstanding host of a reality or reality-competition show at the Creative Arts Emmys, "but thanks to the Television Academy, I can have both!"

The Logo host, who joins the ranks of mainstream Emmy winners including Jeff Probst of "Survivor" and Tom Bergeron of "Dancing with the Stars," got a bit more emotional backstage after the win started to sink in.

"I think about all the kids who watch this show all over the world who finally have an emotional navigation system ... ," the 35-year veteran of the biz told "Entertainment Tonight," barely holding back tears as his voice cracked. "I think I'm the most proud of that."

Here's a clip of the acceptance speech, shot by "Drag Race" fixture Michelle Visage, below.