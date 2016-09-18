The 2016 Emmy sandwich saga continues

TELEVISION
Complete list of 2016 Emmy nominations and winners
“Game of Thrones” won best drama series at the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards, while “Veep” took home the top comedy award. “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” also earned several awards, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus won her fifth consecutive Emmy in the lead comedy actress category. But what Sunday's show might best remembered for? Stirring speeches, such as Jill Soloway's call to "topple the patriarchy," Kate McKinnon setting Twitter on fire and, of course, Sandwich-gate.


Despite the rousing applause the "Stranger Things" youths received from the crowd, the great controversy over Jimmy Kimmel's Mother's sandwiches continues to grow. 

En route to the Governor's Ball, the official after party for the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards, a complaint about the peanut butter and jelly concoction was overheard. 

One Emmy guest was particularly irate that something with nuts was passed out wide: "You never just hand out peanut butter. That's such a liability."

Latest updates

