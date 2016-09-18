TELEVISION
Complete list of 2016 Emmy nominations and winners
“Game of Thrones” won best drama series at the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards, while “Veep” took home the top comedy award. “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” also earned several awards, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus won her fifth consecutive Emmy in the lead comedy actress category. But what Sunday's show might best remembered for? Stirring speeches, such as Jill Soloway's call to "topple the patriarchy," Kate McKinnon setting Twitter on fire and, of course, Sandwich-gate.


The Emmys band isn't winning any friends with 'The People v. O.J. Simpson'

The official Emmy Awards band isn't making any friends with how promptly it is playing the winners off the stage. After interrupting "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" producer Nina Jacobson during her portion of the acceptance speech for limited series, the band garnered unhappy looks from Sarah Paulson and Sterling K. Brown. 

The audience also registered their displeasure at the band by roundly booing. 

