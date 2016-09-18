The variety series Emmy was split into two categories just last year

This year marks the second year that Emmy Awards will be given out for two separate variety series categories: variety talk series and variety sketch series. Yes, until 2015 "Saturday Night Live" and "The Daily Show" were competing for the same award. And "The Daily Show" won. A lot.

"The Daily Show with Jon Stewart," in fact, won 10 consecutive variety series awards from 2003-2012, only to be dethroned by its sibling show, "The Colbert Report," in 2013. "Colbert" won again in 2014, right before the category was split in two.

Late-night talk shows had dominated the variety series nominations, leaving no room for shows such as "Inside Amy Schumer," "Key and Peele" and "Portlandia" to be recognized, no matter how popular or critically acclaimed.

Thankfully, the Television Academy realized trying to compare "Real Time with Bill Maher" to "Drunk History" didn’t quite make sense.

In 2015, "Inside Amy Schumer" won the very first variety sketch series Emmy and "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" returned to the top one last time by winning the first variety talk series award for its final season.

With neither "The Daily Show" nor "The Colbert Report" in the running for 2016's variety talk series award (the latter also having ended its run last year), can former "Daily Show" correspondent John Oliver keep it in the family by winning for "Last Week Tonight," or is it the dawning of a new era?