Can't get enough of the Primetime Emmy Awards? We're reporting to you live from the smoldering red carpet. And things are coming in hot, because it's sweltering at the Microsoft Theater.

Los Angeles Times reporters are on the carpet, in the Microsoft Theater, backstage at the show, at parties, on social media and elsewhere covering the evening's events as they happen. Click here to follow the L.A. Times Emmys team on Twitter.

Follow our crew inside the action and get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at all the glamour and drama behind the winged lady of gold.