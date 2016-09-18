Which awards will actually be handed out tonight?

Though all the nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards are announced on the same day, the awards themselves are handed out at separate ceremonies. This year, the Creative Arts Emmys were handed out Sept. 10 and 11.

These are all the categories for awards that will be handed out tonight:

Drama series

Comedy series

Limited series

TV movie

Variety talk series

Variety sketch series

Reality competition series

Lead actress in a drama

Lead actor in a drama

Lead actress in a comedy

Lead actor in a comedy

Lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Supporting actress in a drama

Supporting actor in a drama

Supporting actress in a comedy

Supporting actor in a comedy

Supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Writing for a drama series

Writing for a comedy series

Writing for a limited series or TV movie

Writing for a variety special

Directing for a drama series

Directing for a comedy series

Directing for a limited series or TV movie

Directing for a variety special

You can check out the full list of nominees (as well as who's won so far) here.