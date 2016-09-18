Which awards will actually be handed out tonight?

Though all the nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards are announced on the same day, the awards themselves are handed out at separate ceremonies. This year, the Creative Arts Emmys were handed out Sept. 10 and 11.
These are all the categories for awards that will be handed out tonight:
Drama series
Comedy series
Limited series
TV movie
Variety talk series
Variety sketch series
Reality competition series
Lead actress in a drama
Lead actor in a drama
Lead actress in a comedy
Lead actor in a comedy
Lead actress in a limited series or TV movie
Lead actor in a limited series or TV movie
Supporting actress in a drama
Supporting actor in a drama
Supporting actress in a comedy
Supporting actor in a comedy
Supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie
Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie
Writing for a drama series
Writing for a comedy series
Writing for a limited series or TV movie
Writing for a variety special
Directing for a drama series
Directing for a comedy series
Directing for a limited series or TV movie
Directing for a variety special
You can check out the full list of nominees (as well as who's won so far) here.