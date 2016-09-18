Why all the love for 'People v. O.J.'? 'The case touches on everything that America is obsessed about'

The so-called trial of the century became one of the major stories of this year's Emmys.

"In the wrong hands," said writer/producer Ryan Murphy, "it could have been very tabloid-y."

Murphy, speaking to reporters backstage, made sure to single out the "People v. O.J. Simpson" writers, including D.V. DeVincentis, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski and Joe Robert Cole. The trial and its attendant media circus essentially gave birth to reality TV.

"The case touches on everything that America is obsessed about: race, gender, class, and justice--and the fact that justice is not blind, not nearly as it wants to be," producer Nina Jacobson said. "This case was so divisive at the time. Our hope was giving people access to characters that had become caricatures, people would look at it with new eyes."

John Travolta said he had "so much joy" portraying Robert Shapiro and "felt like I knew what he was about in the beginning." Travolta, who left the small screen for the big screen early in his career, is of course one of many movie actors returning to TV.

"I think your important artists are attracted to the freedom of expression that is, believe it or not, more visible in TV than in the movies right now," he said.

Said producer Brad Simpson, "We were driven by creative jealousy toward TV."