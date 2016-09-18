TELEVISION
Complete list of 2016 Emmy nominations and winners
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

“Game of Thrones” won best drama series at the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards, while “Veep” took home the top comedy award. “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” also earned several awards, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus won her fifth consecutive Emmy in the lead comedy actress category. But what Sunday's show might best remembered for? Stirring speeches, such as Jill Soloway's call to "topple the patriarchy," Kate McKinnon setting Twitter on fire and, of course, Sandwich-gate.


Sept. 18, 2016
9:35 p.m. Sept. 18, 2016, 9:35 p.m.

Why all the love for 'People v. O.J.'? 'The case touches on everything that America is obsessed about'

Jessica Gelt and
Yvonne Villarreal

Why all the love for 'People v. O.J.'? 'The case touches on everything that America is obsessed about'

Ryan Murphy and John Travolta accept the Emmy for outstanding limited series for "The People v. O.J. Simpson." (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)
Ryan Murphy and John Travolta accept the Emmy for outstanding limited series for "The People v. O.J. Simpson." (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

The so-called trial of the century became one of the major stories of this year's Emmys. 

"In the wrong hands," said writer/producer Ryan Murphy, "it could have been very tabloid-y."

Murphy, speaking to reporters backstage, made sure to single out the "People v. O.J. Simpson" writers, including D.V. DeVincentis, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski and Joe Robert Cole. The trial and its attendant media circus essentially gave birth to reality TV.

"The case touches on everything that America is obsessed about: race, gender, class, and justice--and the fact that justice is not blind, not nearly as it wants to be," producer Nina Jacobson said. "This case was so divisive at the time. Our hope was giving people access to characters that had become caricatures, people would look at it with new eyes."

John Travolta said he had "so much joy" portraying Robert Shapiro and "felt like I knew what he was about in the beginning." Travolta, who left the small screen for the big screen early in his career, is of course one of many movie actors returning to TV.

"I think your important artists are attracted to the freedom of expression that is, believe it or not, more visible in TV than in the movies right now," he said.

Said producer Brad Simpson, "We were driven by creative jealousy toward TV."

Latest updates

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
68°