As Ford speaks at Kavanaugh hearing, celebrities share stories of sexual assault

In the weeks since Christine Blasey Ford came forward with her accusation of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh , many celebrities have opened up about their own long-secret traumas.

They have shared their stories on social media under the hashtag #WhyIDidntReport, a movement that began in response to President Trump’s tweet that said, “if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents.”

Actress Alyssa Milano was one of the first celebrities to reply to the president’s inquiry. “I was sexually assaulted twice. Once when I was a teenager. I never filed a police report and it took me 30 years to tell [my] parents,” she tweeted to him.

Milano, who attended Thursday’s Ford-Kavanaugh hearing as a guest of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, also invited other survivors to share their stories. Ashley Judd, Lili Reinhart, Padma Lakshmi, Mira Sorvino, Busy Philipps and others have all talked about their own experiences with rape and abuse.

Here are some of their accounts:

