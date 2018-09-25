Seinfeld, Spielberg and more celebrate Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at 'A Star Is Born' premiere

As someone who made his own shift from stand-up comedian to Golden Globe-winning actor, perhaps Seinfeld sees himself in some of the comics demonstrating their acting chops in the film. Along with Griffin, “A Star Is Born” features funnymen Dave Chappelle as a friend to Cooper’s country superstar Jackson and Andrew Dice Clay as the father of Gaga’s insecure ingenue Ally. The latter even previewed 20 minutes of his new comedy material on the set, recalls co-star Michael Harney (“Orange Is the New Black”). “I was crying, I was laughing so hard,” Harney told The Times.