Stephen Hawking wasn't just a renowned physicist. He was also a pop-culture favorite

"The inspiration [for 'Hawking'] was not anecdotal — one person with a disease — so much as the concept of what bravery is and what humanity is," Rundgren said in a 1990 interview with The Times. "So many people waste themselves. They just kind of fall into an average consumerist existence, and life is an endless round of the latest TV show and the latest movie. They forget the greater questions of what existence is about, why these things are here for our benefit."