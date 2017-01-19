The Sundance Film Festival is always exciting — ski slopes, film nerds and movie stars! This year the festival is being held during a Presidential inauguration, a women’s protest march and the announcement of Oscar nominations.
Join the Los Angeles Times team of intrepid critics and reporters as they navigate art, politics and parties. Hang out with filmmakers, march with Chelsea Handler, watch next year’s big films (and festival flops) emerge—our team will show you what’s happening and why it matters. Opening day events/screenings include:
- "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power" - 5:30 p.m. | Eccles Theatre (Documentary Premieres section)
- "I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore" - 9 p.m. | Eccles Theatre (U.S. Dramatic section)
- "The Little Hours" - 8:30 p.m. | The Marc (Midnight section)
Sundance is a place to sell things, and fortunately that includes good films
|Kenneth Turan
On the schedule are no fewer than six dramas set in Brooklyn, three documentaries involving Syria, an entire section devoted to climate change, even a documentary modestly titled "Trumped: Inside the Greatest Political Upset of All Time."
Let it not be said that the Sundance Film Festival neglects the trending hot spots of today's world.
But you already knew that. That's why you're either headed for the event beginning Thursday night in Park City, Utah, or at least planning to read all about it. Because where the independent film world is concerned, whether we're talking "Brooklyn" or "Reservoir Dogs," Sundance is the place where the future happens first.
That renown translates into economic as well as aesthetic success, with Sundance reporting that last year's festival attracted 46,600 visitors and "generated $143.3 million in economic activity for the state of Utah." Which is not half bad.
All that prosperity means that Sundance has become a bit like Rick's Cafe in "Casablanca," the place where everyone with anything to sell or promote shows up. The festival has a full 23 high-profile official sponsors this year, from Acura to Adobe to American Airlines, not to mention unofficial commercial presences from Kia to Kickstarter.
With 'Menashe,' director Joshua Weinstein seeks to get behind the veil of New York’s Hasidim
|Steven Zeitchik
The secular filmmaker Joshua Weinstein stood on a helter-skelter corner in this ultra-Orthodox Jewish neighborhood next to shops selling conservative fashions and Internet-disabled smartphones, and pondered his recent guerrilla shoot.
“The strangest casting moment, let me think about that,” the director said, tilting back his head. “It might be all the times I sat through an hour of evening prayers because I happened to be talking to a potential actor and they needed a 10th man for a minyan [a prayer quorum]. Or maybe it was when I accompanied the rabbi to the mikveh [Jewish ritual bath].”
He paused thoughtfully. “It’s hard enough to cast your independent film when you’re not submerged without clothes in steamy waters.”
Weinstein experienced a series of colorful moments to craft the low-key authenticity of “Menashe,” his heartfelt gem of a scripted drama that will premiere Monday at the Sundance Film Festival in the upstart Next section. At a time when television series such as “Breaking Amish” aim to shed light on cloistered religious communities, “Menashe” harbors similar goals in a fresh context: It seeks to get behind the veil of New York’s Hasidim, people generally depicted in pop culture as enigmatic props, when they’re even seen at all.
First look at 'Golden Exits' with Jason Schwartzman, Chloë Sevigny and Beastie Boys' Adam Horovitz
|Mark Olsen
Writer-director Alex Ross Perry steps into the spotlight of the festival’s U.S. Dramatic Competition for the first time this year with “Golden Exits,” with a cast that includes Jason Schwartzman , Chloë Sevigny, Mary-Louise Parker , Analeigh Tipton and Lily Rabe. Beastie Boys member Adam Horovitz also stars, continuing his recent return to movie acting after his appearance in Noah Baumbach’s “While We’re Young.”
Will this be the year a film that premiered at Sundance takes home the Oscar?
|Glenn Whipp
No movie that has premiered at the Sundance Film Festival has ever gone on to win the Oscar for best picture.
Could this be the year? “ Manchester by the Sea ” is considered a strong contender for a nomination.
The Park City, Utah, festival has boasted its share of Oscar winners over the decades — Cher (“Moonstruck,” not a premiere, but it did play shortly after opening), Kevin Spacey (“The Usual Suspects”) and Mo’Nique (“Precious”) are among the actors who have parlayed Sundance success into Academy acclaim.
The best picture prize remains elusive, though. Possibly, it’s too challenging to maintain interest and buzz between a January debut and a ceremony that hands out its awards 13 months later.
Sundance may take on a more political feel as Trump's inauguration and films' subject matter affect the festival
|Mark Olsen
The Sundance Film Festival has long been a bastion of values of inclusion and diversity that have suddenly become deeply politicized following the recent election cycle. What often seemed essentially harmless, platitudinous stances may suddenly take on an oppositional, even radical, dimension.
The festival has begun to roll out the programming announcements for its 2017 edition with the release Wednesday of an initial slate of 66 films for the U.S. Competition, World Competition and Next sections.
This year’s festival, which takes place Jan. 19-29, overlaps with two events from beyond its home state of Utah that may nevertheless have an impact on it — the presidential inauguration and the announcement of this year’s Oscar nominations.
The festival’s programming team was already deep in the throes of pulling together the festival long before the recent presidential election results, but they expect the mood of the festival may now be different than what they were initially anticipating.
Returning filmmakers make waves in Sundance's Premieres, Documentary Premieres and Midnight sections
|Mark Olsen
The Sundance Film Festival brought the continued rollout of its 2017 program into sharper focus Monday with the announcement of multiple sections, including Premieres, Documentary Premieres, Midnight, Spotlight and Special Events.
Many of the most anticipated titles in the festival come from the Premieres section, which also generates some of the highest-profile distribution sales. Titles from last year’s Premieres selection included “Manchester By the Sea,” “Certain Women,” “Hunt for the Wilderpeople,” “Indignation,” “Little Men,” “Love & Friendship” and “Sing Street.”
This year the section includes many returning Sundance filmmakers, including Miguel Arteta and Mike White with “Beatriz At Dinner,” Ry Russo-Young with “Before I Fall,” Michael Showalter with “The Big Sick,” Luca Guadagnino with “Call Me by Your Name,” Charlie McDowell with “The Discovery,” Jim Strouse with “The Incredible Jessica James,” Mark Pellington with “The Last Word,” Michael Almereyda with “Marjorie Prime,” Dee Rees with “Mudbound,” Maya Forbes with “The Polka King” and Craig Johnson with “Wilson.”
Also in the section will be Alethea Jones’ “Fun Mom Dinner,” Julian Rosefeldt’s “Manifesto,” Danny Strong’s “Rebel In the Rye,” Mark Palansky’s “Rememory,” Shawn Christensen’s “Sidney Hall,” Andrew Dosunmu’s “Where is Kyra?” and Taylor Sheridan’s “Wind River.”