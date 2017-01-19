The Egyptian Theatre on Main Street in Park City, Utah, is aglow as the start of the Sundance Film Festival approaches.

On the schedule are no fewer than six dramas set in Brooklyn, three documentaries involving Syria, an entire section devoted to climate change, even a documentary modestly titled "Trumped: Inside the Greatest Political Upset of All Time."

Let it not be said that the Sundance Film Festival neglects the trending hot spots of today's world.

But you already knew that. That's why you're either headed for the event beginning Thursday night in Park City, Utah, or at least planning to read all about it. Because where the independent film world is concerned, whether we're talking "Brooklyn" or "Reservoir Dogs," Sundance is the place where the future happens first.

That renown translates into economic as well as aesthetic success, with Sundance reporting that last year's festival attracted 46,600 visitors and "generated $143.3 million in economic activity for the state of Utah." Which is not half bad.

All that prosperity means that Sundance has become a bit like Rick's Cafe in "Casablanca," the place where everyone with anything to sell or promote shows up. The festival has a full 23 high-profile official sponsors this year, from Acura to Adobe to American Airlines, not to mention unofficial commercial presences from Kia to Kickstarter.