America Ferrera on activism and art

Though the March on Main is still very much on the minds of the filmmakers and attendees of the Sundance Film festival, attention has turned back to the movies -- and one of the biggest stories to surface is 'The Big Sick,' a romantic comedy written by Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon and produced by Judd Apatow, which is being chased by the biggest studios in town.

