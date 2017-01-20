Documentary filmmakers can be among the most politically provocative — and often Democrat-friendly — of all show business subsets.

But on a day when many in media and entertainment registered objections to new President Donald Trump on social media, nonfiction filmmakers took a more kumbaya stance at the Sundance Film Festival.

“After the election we all had to take a closer look at what we’re doing and the responsibility we have,” said filmmaker Jason Cohen, speaking with colleagues on a panel titled “A More Perfect Patriot” on Inauguration Day at the festival.

Cohen, whose Oscar-nominated short “Facing Fear” involves the meeting between a neo-Nazi and his victim 25 years after the attack, said that he was conflicted about the role of art at this crucible moment. “For me it was looking at these amazing films for years and say ‘look where it’s gotten us.’ On the other hand we need these films.” Then he added, “We need films that bridge a little bit and don't just preach to the choir in this room.”

The panel, moderated by documentary programmer Thom Powers, covered a range of creative and topical issues. When he asked the group how the Trump election has affected their thinking and their work, they took an attitude that was less to-the-barricades and more to-the-olive branch.

Keith Maitland, who directed the gun-violence doc “Tower,” on this year’s Oscar shortlist, said that he was seeking the long view too. “In the last 48 hours, with all the talk about privatizing public broadcasting and abolishing the NEA, those are things I take personally as a filmmaker and as a citizen,” he said. “But as frustrated as some people are about the ascension of Trump, and as satisfied as some people are in the new direction, we’ve been here before and we'll be here again.”

Kiran Deol, the actress and filmmaker known for the Oscar-nominated short “Woman Rebel,” said that after the election she was struck by the level of personal offense people took on both sides of the aisle. “How do you have control of a set of emotional circumstances because that isn’t the place you can do anything effective?” she said she asked herself. “How will you impact people once you stop yelling? I became acutely aware of how damaging anger can be … it redoubled my interest in finding a way to bridge the divide.”

Among the more political words came from director Jehane Noujaim, who chronicled the Egyptian revolution in the Oscar-nominated “The Square.” “Living with Trump and Brexit it really has you thinking,” she said when asked about the meaning of the word "patriot." “That's why I like this term global patriotism,” she said alluding to a new project on the subject. "It's not just people from [here]."

But even when skeptical about Trump supporters, the panelists offered a conciliatory message. Razan Ghalayini, a doc director and field producer on “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” described an encounter with a tea party activist who had had Trump sign his copy of the Constitution.

Though she was thrown by the gesture -- and alluded to her hope that Trump did not remain president for the full four-year term- - she said she found meaning in the gesture and the moment generally. “It forces everyone to find common ground,’ she said. "You can’t paint [political opponents] as the bad guy because you are them.”