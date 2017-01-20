The Sundance Film Festival is always exciting — ski slopes, film nerds and movie stars! This year the festival is being held during a Presidential inauguration, a women’s protest march and the announcement of Oscar nominations.
Join the Los Angeles Times team of intrepid critics and reporters as they navigate art, politics and parties. Hang out with filmmakers, march with Chelsea Handler, watch next year’s big films (and festival flops) emerge—our team will show you what’s happening and why it matters.
Judd Apatow: 'I have zero optimism' about Trump presidency
|Amy Kaufman
If you follow filmmaker Judd Apatow on Twitter, you know he's no fan of our new president.
After a restless night, Apatow made the rounds here Friday morning just as the inauguration got underway, helping to promote a new movie he produced called "The Big Sick."
"I'm happy I have a full schedule," he said, noting the timely nature of his new comedy, which explores the cultural differences between a Pakistani-born Muslim and his girlfriend, an American graduate student.
Not that Apatow was likely to tune into the D.C. proceedings, anyway.
"I have zero optimism," he said of the new administration. "I don't trust these people, and I think that we all have to be on top of it every step of the way or bad things are going to happen."
Moving forward, Apatow said he plans on putting his energy into helping the American Civil Liberties Union and other organizations that combat voter suppression.
"Most people don't realize that this happened because people didn't vote," the filmmaker said. "If people register and get organized, a lot of this goes away at the midterms. But people should start working on that now."