Judd Apatow: 'I have zero optimism' about Trump presidency

If you follow filmmaker Judd Apatow on Twitter, you know he's no fan of our new president.

After a restless night, Apatow made the rounds here Friday morning just as the inauguration got underway, helping to promote a new movie he produced called "The Big Sick."

"I'm happy I have a full schedule," he said, noting the timely nature of his new comedy, which explores the cultural differences between a Pakistani-born Muslim and his girlfriend, an American graduate student.

Not that Apatow was likely to tune into the D.C. proceedings, anyway.

"I have zero optimism," he said of the new administration. "I don't trust these people, and I think that we all have to be on top of it every step of the way or bad things are going to happen."

Moving forward, Apatow said he plans on putting his energy into helping the American Civil Liberties Union and other organizations that combat voter suppression.

"Most people don't realize that this happened because people didn't vote," the filmmaker said. "If people register and get organized, a lot of this goes away at the midterms. But people should start working on that now."