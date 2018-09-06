TIFF 2018: From breakout movies to celebrity interviews, full coverage of the Toronto International Film Festival

The 2018 Toronto International Film Festival is officially underway. The Chris Pine-led “Outlaw King,” from his “Hell or High Water” director David Mackenzie, kicks things off on opening night, as will Michael Moore’s highly anticipated political documentary “Fahrenheit 11/9.” And things are just getting started. Other titles to come include Bradley Cooper’s remake of “A Star Is Born” with Lady Gaga, the Neil Armstrong biopic “First Man,” Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” follow-up “If Beale Street Could Talk,” Julia Roberts’ Amazon TV series “Homecoming” and Steve McQueen’s “Widows” starring Viola Davis.
Check back here throughout the 10-day festival to get the latest updates on the breakout films, the surprise misses, the rising stars to watch and so much more
Twentieth Century Fox was just days away from locking picture on “The Predator” when an urgent note came in: Delete the scene featuring Steven Wilder Striegel.
Striegel, 47, didn’t have a big role in his longtime friend Shane Black’s reboot of the sci-fi thriller — just a three-page scene shared with actress Olivia Munn.
But last month, Munn learned that Striegel is a registered sex offender who pleaded guilty in 2010 after facing allegations that he attempted to lure a 14-year-old female into a sexual relationship via the internet. When Munn shared the information with Fox on Aug. 15, studio executives quickly decided to excise him from the movie.
Over the course of his filmmaking career, Alfonso Cuarón has explored everything from outer space (“Gravity”) to a dystopian future (“Children of Men”) to a world populated by wizards and fantastical creatures (“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”).
With his newest film, the 56-year-old director is somewhere that’s closer to home but no less rich in mystery or magic: his own past.
Set in Mexico City in the early 1970s and inspired by his childhood memories, Cuarón’s upcoming drama “Roma” follows a year in the life of a middle-class family and its nanny, Cleo, chronicling the dramas, small and large, that at times fray their relationships and the love that binds them together.
If you are feeling particularly anxious, concerned or upset by the cultural and political moment, the Toronto International Film Festival is here for you. Though perhaps not exactly to mellow any troubled minds.
This year’s festival, which runs Sept. 6-16 and has a longstanding reputation as an awards season launching pad, brims over with movies that reflect a charged sense of unease and uncertainty. These pictures may not provide easy answers, but they do give voice to questions that audiences are already asking themselves.
And as the first edition of the festival to convene since the revelations of the #MeToo/TimesUp era began, the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival feels mobilized and making the effort to properly read the moment.
Having finally unseated HBO in this year’s Emmys derby — with 112 nominations to HBO’s 108 — Netflix is prepping for the next big awards race.
The streamer may have gotten the boot from this year’s Cannes Film Festival, but Cannes rarely produces what Netflix wants: a best picture Oscar. That honor often goes to a film from the fall festival season, which began in earnest Wednesday with the opening of the Venice Film Festival. And having poured vast resources in recent years into building up its storehouse of original and acquired films, Netflix is planning a full-court press.
With such highly anticipated films as Alfonso Cuarón’s black-and-white, Spanish-language family drama “Roma,” the Coen brothers’ western anthology film “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” and Paul Greengrass’ Norway-terrorist-attack thriller “22 July” — all of which are getting their festival premieres over the next few weeks — many believe the company could be on the verge of earning its first best picture Oscar nomination. (“Roma” has already drawn raves out of Venice.)
Barry Jenkins and Damien Chazelle often found themselves in the same places — directors panels, awards shows, film festivals, valet lines — in the six months between “La La Land” and “Moonlight” screening at the 2016 Telluride Film Festival and the 89th Academy Awards, where Chazelle became the youngest director winner and Jenkins’ “Moonlight” (eventually) took the best picture honor.
The filmmakers will be reunited on the awards season trail this year, as will a great many other recent nominees and winners. The Motion Picture Academy has its favorites — Meryl Streep has been nominated 21 times, though she’ll be sitting this one out — and voters will soon have the chance to shower some of those Oscar perennials with even more love.
Several of this year’s Oscar races feature some pretty perfect pairings. Sight (mostly) unseen, let’s dig into some tantalizing possibilities.