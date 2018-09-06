TIFF 2018: From breakout movies to celebrity interviews, full coverage of the Toronto International Film Festival

The 2018 Toronto International Film Festival is officially underway. The Chris Pine-led “Outlaw King,” from his “Hell or High Water” director David Mackenzie, kicks things off on opening night, as will Michael Moore’s highly anticipated political documentary “Fahrenheit 11/9.” And things are just getting started. Other titles to come include Bradley Cooper’s remake of “A Star Is Born” with Lady Gaga, the Neil Armstrong biopic “First Man,” Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” follow-up “If Beale Street Could Talk,” Julia Roberts’ Amazon TV series “Homecoming” and Steve McQueen’s “Widows” starring Viola Davis.

