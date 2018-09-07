(Michael Robinson Chavez / Los Angeles Times)

USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative released a followup to its June study analyzing diversity in film criticism on Friday. Titled “Critic’s Choice 2,” the study establishes that the previously-reported gender and racial/ethnic inequality of the field is a long-standing industry issue and reveals how this inequality varies by publication type.

Evaluating reviews of the 300 top-grossing films from 2015 to 2017 on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, it notes that only 21.3 percent of the total 59,751 reviews were written by female critics, with men writing the remaining 78.7 percent. Non-white critics wrote 16.8 percent of these reviews.

White male critics wrote almost 66 percent of the reviews, white women almost 18 percent and men of color a little over 13 percent. Women of color only wrote 3.7 percent of reviews.