We're live at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. The Los Angeles Times movie team will have all the updates from the event, including details on Lady Gaga's documentary debut, behind-the-scenes takes from our celebrity portrait studio and maybe (just maybe) we'll explain what Darren Aronofsky's psychological horror movie "mother!" (starring Jennifer Lawrence) is all about. Here's everything you need to know about #TIFF, our list of must-see movie premieres and much more.
'Bodied' director Joseph Kahn says Beyoncé copied Taylor Swift, not the other way around
|Jen Yamato
Filmmaker Joseph Kahn is already dropping bombs ahead of the Toronto midnight premiere of his controversy-courting battle rap pic "Bodied," rattling the legions of Beyoncé fans who have accused Taylor Swift of lifting from Bey in her music video for "Look What You Made Me Do," which Kahn directed.
"It’s not ‘Formation’ at all," Kahn said when the subject of his Twitter war with the Beyhive came up during a Times chat about "Bodied," his unapologetically brazen satire about race, hip-hop, cultural appropriation and freedom of speech.
"They try to say she’s wearing a black crop top and Beyoncé wore a black crop top. But they don’t realize in 2015 in ‘Bad Blood,’ Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top. I really do think, by the way, that Beyoncé copied ‘Bad Blood.’ "
The Tay vs. Bey fandom war has been raging since Kahn and Swift debuted the "LWYMMD" video, their fourth collaboration. The video has racked up over 255 million views on YouTube and shattered the record for the most-viewed video in 24 hours in the streaming platform's history.
Kahn's irreverent "Bodied," written by Toronto battle rapper Alex "Kid Twist" Larsen, stars Calum Worthy, Jackie Long, hip-hop personality Charlamagne Tha God and real-life battle rappers Dumbfoundead and Dizaster in the tale of a privileged white grad student who breaks into the underground world of battle rap.
"Bodied" — a film "people will hate," Toronto International Film Festival programmer Peter Kuplowsky gleefully promised — premieres at midnight Friday and is poised to be one of the fest's buzziest acquisition titles.