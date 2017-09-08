Oscar season begins. Forget the lackluster summer; the movies everyone will be talking about for the Academy Awards -- and the next six months -- are playing at the Toronto International Film Festival. Follow our team as they scout out the hits and misses, the rising stars and emerging trends.
Chris Moukarbel tells us the most surprising thing about directing Lady Gaga in her Netflix documentary
|Mark Potts and Amy Kaufman
Chris Moukarbel, best known for directing "Banksy Does New York," is used to working with mysterious icons. But Lady Gaga is a whole other level of icon.
And yet, as the director of the new Netflix documentary, "Gaga: Five Foot Two," revealed during his visit to the L.A. Times Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival, the glamorous Gaga is "a very chill rocker chick" offstage. In this video, he talks about how he got the directing job and the thing he found most surprising about working with Gaga.