Chris Moukarbel tells us the most surprising thing about directing Lady Gaga in her Netflix documentary

Lady Gaga is starring in a new Netflix documentary, "Gaga: Five Foot Two." Director Chris Moukarbel talks about what it was like to work with her.

Chris Moukarbel, best known for directing "Banksy Does New York," is used to working with mysterious icons. But Lady Gaga is a whole other level of icon.

And yet, as the director of the new Netflix documentary, "Gaga: Five Foot Two," revealed during his visit to the L.A. Times Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival, the glamorous Gaga is "a very chill rocker chick" offstage. In this video, he talks about how he got the directing job and the thing he found most surprising about working with Gaga.