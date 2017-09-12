Angela Robinson, Bella Heathcote and Luke Evans on 'Professor Marston and the Wonder Women'

"Professor Marston and the Wonder Women" tells the story of William Moulton Marston, his wife Elizabeth Marston and the woman they both fell in love with, Olive Byrne. Their relationship would be deeply influential to William Marston creating the character of Wonder Woman.

Written and directed by Angela Robinson, the movie stars Luke Evans as Marston, Rebecca Hall as Elizabeth and Bella Heathcote as Byrne.

"I came at this from the starting point of being a Wonder Woman fan," said Robinson. "It was really important for me to tell the story of the Marstons and also honor and respect the character that they actually created."

Robinson dropped by the L.A. Times photo studio this week with Heathcote and Evans to talk about the project, the unconventional romance at its center and the now-legendary character that came out of it.

"To me it was always a love story," said Robinson. "I did a ton of research and I thought about the Marstons so much. And at the end I just tried to make a film about three people falling in love and I wanted you to feel like you feel when you fall in love."

For more on Robinson, the Marstons and the film, see our recent story.