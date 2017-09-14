Dee Rees and the cast of 'Mudbound' create a vibrant, intertwined history

Ever since "Mudbound," directed by Dee Rees, first premiered at Sundance in January it has been one of the most talked-about films of the year.

Now the film is looking to take the fall season by storm as well, screening at the Toronto International Film Festival on the way to its release in November.

The film is a vibrant, complex study of race and class set in the 1940s Deep South. Rees and her cast, with Garrett Hedlund, Mary J. Blige, Rob Morgan, Jason Clarke, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell, all stopped by the Los Angeles Times photo studio in Toronto.

"I think the thing that it shows is that all our histories are connected. It’s not like your history and my history," said Rees."This story and the way the story is structured shows these intertwining narratives that make up a singular, collective history."