Lady Gaga talks about Madonna, Taylor Kinney in Netflix documentary 'Gaga: Five Foot Two'
|Amy Kaufman
For all of you Little Monsters who can't wait to see Lady Gaga's upcoming Netflix documentary, here are some moments we expect everyone to be buzzing about after tonight's premiere of "Gaga: Five Foot Two."
1. The Madonna beef
It's no secret that Madonna isn't the biggest fan of Gaga. The 59-year-old once said she felt the younger pop star "blatantly ripped off" her song "Express Yourself" in "Born This Way." In the doc, Gaga addresses the feud, saying she doesn't have a problem with what Madonna said — rather, the fact that she never said it to her face. "She wouldn't look me in the eye and tell me that I was reductive or whatever," Gaga says, admitting she learned about the diss while watching television. "Telling me you think I'm a piece of ... through the media? It's like a guy passing me a note through his friend."
2. Her chronic pain
In 2013, Gaga was forced to cancel dates on her "Born This Way Ball" tour to have surgery on her broken hip. Though she's discussed the injury before, it's only in the film that we see the extent of her pain. She still suffers muscle spasms as a result of the accident, which cause her to feel pain from her hip to her face. It often gets so bad that she has multiple people rubbing her muscles and putting ice on her while she sobs hysterically. In one scene, things get so bad that she looks forlornly at the camera and asks through tears: "Do I look pathetic?" questioning how she'll handle the pain of childbirth. "I'm so embarrassed."
3. Her breakup with Taylor Kinney
From the first scene of the movie, it's evident that Gaga's relationship with the "Chicago Fire" actor is in trouble. "Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks," she says while cooking chicken in her kitchen. "My threshold for ... with men is just — I don't have one anymore." She goes on to write "Million Reasons" about him, and after they split, she alludes to the fact that she often gets into relationship trouble right when her career is soaring. (She and Kinney broke up after she landed "A Star Is Born.") Still, the two don't seem to be on bad terms: She is shown receiving flowers from him on the day of her Super Bowl performance.
Toronto International Film Festival serves up a solid opening night movie with 'Borg/McEnroe'
|Justin Chang
The festivities got off to a slick, serviceable start on Thursday night with the official opening-night selection, “Borg/McEnroe,” a lightweight dramatization of the nail-biting 1980 Wimbledon showdown between powerhouse players Björn Borg and John McEnroe.
Directed by Danish-born Janus Metz, it’s one of a few movies this year that suggest the Toronto International Film Festival might as well temporarily change its name to the Tennis International Film Festival; the others include “Battle of the Sexes,” starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell as Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, respectively, and “Love Means Zero,” Jason Kohn’s documentary about the legacy of star tennis coach Nick Bollettieri.
At times suggesting a less-adrenalized version of Ron Howard’s Formula One rivalry saga, “Rush” (2013), “Borg/McEnroe” is an involving if low-impact study in emotional contrasts. Crosscutting between his protagonists in precise, well-targeted editorial volleys, with occasional flashbacks to their respective troubled childhoods, Metz shows how the cool, calculating Swedish stud and the foul-mouthed American hothead may have had more inner demons in common than you might expect.
Shia LaBeouf, always an erratic talent, acquits himself nicely — or not so nicely — as McEnroe; there’s something fitting about enlisting one notoriously filter-free bad boy to play another.
Why Morgan Spurlock went after Big Chicken instead of McDonald's in his new 'Super Size Me' sequel
|Amy Kaufman
Morgan Spurlock, union organizer? That was one of the director's rejected plans when he was trying to come up with an idea for a sequel to his eye-opening 2004 documentary, "Super Size Me."
But then he started noticing changes in the fast-food industry. "All this healthier food kept coming out, all this manipulation of consumers," Spurlock tells Amy Kaufman in the L.A. Times video studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
That got Spurlock thinking: "What if we tell the story of the food industry from the industry perspective and open our own fast-food restaurant?"
For "Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!" — screening at Toronto — Spurlock and his team opened a pop-up, fast-casual chicken restaurant in Ohio to tell the story of the many ways consumers should be wary of the labels "organic," "natural" and "healthy."
Watch this video from The Times' Mark Potts to find out how Spurlock and producers Jeremy Chilnick and Matthew Galkin chose to focus on chicken, "the most eaten food on the planet," and how much things have changed since 2004 when McDonald's was the king of fast food.
Chris Moukarbel tells us the most surprising thing about directing Lady Gaga in her Netflix documentary
|Amy Kaufman
Chris Moukarbel, best known for directing "Banksy Does New York," is used to working with mysterious icons. But Lady Gaga is a whole other level of icon.
And yet, as the director of the new Netflix documentary, "Gaga: Five Foot Two," revealed to The Times' Amy Kaufman during his visit to the L.A. Times Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival, the glamorous Gaga is "a very chill rocker chick" offstage. In this video, shot by Mark Potts, Moukarbel talks about how he got the directing job and the thing he found most surprising about working with Gaga.
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeff Bauman forged a 'Stronger' friendship during and after filming
|Amy Kaufman
When "Stronger" has its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival tonight, audiences will see Jake Gyllenhaal play Jeff Bauman, a survivor of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.
The two got close during filming, as Bauman opened up to the actor about his recovery process.
Sometimes, when he’s feeling particularly depressed about “relationship stuff,” Bauman touches base with Gyllenhaal.
“I’ll say ‘I’m really down’ and he’ll call me,” Bauman said. “We’ll talk, and he’ll give me some positive info and just remind me that I have to focus on myself and making me a better person.”
Seeing the movie, he acknowledged, brought those dark feelings back to the surface. “But it also made me realize a couple days later: Look at me now. I’m doing great, and I just gotta keep going.”
Greta Gerwig's 'Lady Bird' soars with Oscar buzz on the fall festival circuit
|Josh Rottenberg
In its first outing, warmly introduced by “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins at the Telluride Film Festival last weekend, Greta Gerwig's directorial debut “Lady Bird” soared.
The Telluride crowd gave a rousing response to the semi-autobiographical film about a fiercely independent high school senior (Saoirse Ronan) who yearns to go to college in New York to escape what she sees as her drab hometown of Sacramento and a stormy relationship with her mother (Laurie Metcalf).
Within minutes after the lights went up, speculations about awards prospects for the film, which opens Nov. 10, were bouncing across social media.
Next up for "Lady Bird": Playing the Toronto International Film Festival at the Ryerson Theater.
From Toronto To The Oscars: Why TIFF Matters
Sure, we've heard Oscar buzz as far back as Sundance in January. But even after Cannes, Telluride and Venice have all launched major titles, the buzz really starts ramping up at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Past winners of Toronto's coveted People’s Choice Award, selected by the audience instead of a jury, include “12 Years a Slave,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” and “The King’s Speech.” They all went on to land a Best Picture win at the Academy Awards.
The Los Angeles Times film team breaks down the long road from TIFF to the Oscars.
'Bodied' director Joseph Kahn says Beyoncé copied Taylor Swift, not the other way around
|Jen Yamato
Filmmaker Joseph Kahn is already dropping bombs ahead of the Toronto midnight premiere of his controversy-courting battle rap pic "Bodied," rattling the legions of Beyoncé fans who have accused Taylor Swift of lifting from Bey in her music video for "Look What You Made Me Do," which Kahn directed.
"It’s not ‘Formation’ at all," Kahn said when the subject of his Twitter war with the Beyhive came up during a Times chat about "Bodied," his unapologetically brazen satire about race, hip-hop, cultural appropriation and freedom of speech.
"They try to say she’s wearing a black crop top and Beyoncé wore a black crop top. But they don’t realize in 2015 in ‘Bad Blood,’ Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top. I really do think, by the way, that Beyoncé copied ‘Bad Blood.’ "
The Tay vs. Bey fandom war has been raging since Kahn and Swift debuted the "LWYMMD" video, their fourth collaboration. The video has racked up over 255 million views on YouTube and shattered the record for the most-viewed video in 24 hours in the streaming platform's history.
Kahn's irreverent "Bodied," written by Toronto battle rapper Alex "Kid Twist" Larsen, stars Calum Worthy, Jackie Long, hip-hop personality Charlamagne Tha God and real-life battle rappers Dumbfoundead and Dizaster in the tale of a privileged white grad student who breaks into the underground world of battle rap.
"Bodied" — a film "people will hate," Toronto International Film Festival programmer Peter Kuplowsky gleefully promised — premieres at midnight Friday and is poised to be one of the fest's buzziest acquisition titles.
The Toronto International Film Festival is ready to get political
|Steven Zeitchik
This year's Toronto International Film Festival, which runs Sept. 7-17, will provide an artistic response and even collective therapy to the roil emanating from Washington — all while offering a glimpse at how the country might debate issues and seek solace at movie theaters in the months to come.
"Our job is to try to rip down walls and start conversations, and this year's festival reflects that," said TIFF Artistic Director Cameron Bailey just days before the controversy over DACA boiled over in the U.S. "What TIFF is here to say is that the forces trying to build walls are not going to win."
Bailey and other festival executives say they don't explicitly privilege movies about current affairs or identity politics. Yet charged social topics percolate through many of the fest’s North American premieres just the same as the films play in the Canadian metropolis ahead of what is typically a major commercial rollout in the U.S by the end of the year.
The must see movies at 2017 Toronto International Film Festival
The Los Angeles Times film team pick their most anticipated films at Toronto International Film Festival, including Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water" and Darren Aronofsky's "Mother!" starring Jennifer Lawrence.
Films by Darren Aronofsky, Angelina Jolie and Guillermo del Toro top a quality-over-quantity lineup
|Steven Zeitchik
The Toronto International Film Festival will slim down its lineup this year by about 20%, hoping to remove some of the bloat that lately has made the festival a comprehensive but dizzying affair.
But if the quantity of the films has decreased, the quality of the included filmmakers has not. New movies by Darren Aronofsky (the genre tale “Mother!”), Alexander Payne (magical-realist class picture “Downsizing”) and Guillermo del Toro (creature-feature drama “The Shape of Water”) will all play the post-Labor Day gathering. So will films by Wim Wenders (romantic drama “Submergence”) and Stephen Frears (immigrant-themed royals tale “Victoria and Abdul”).
The festival also will showcase a number of movies from prominent actors turned directors, organizers announced Tuesday. Among them are George Clooney’s home-invasion race critique “Suburbicon” featuring Matt Damon (he does double duty with “Downsizing”); Angelina Jolie’s fact-based Khmer Rouge drama “First They Killed My Father,” a Cambodian production rooted in native culture; Greta Gerwig’s California comedy “Lady Bird” starring Saoirse Ronan as the title character; and Andy Serkis’ “Breathe,” about the real-life polio activist Robin Cavendish, played by Andrew Garfield.
Organizers this year are reacting to a view of recent festivals that Toronto can be overwhelming for participants and yield diminishing returns for studios; executives annually scramble to lobby for the best slots and worry their movies will be overshadowed by competitors’ titles.