The 2017 Toronto International Film Festival is in full swing, "Call Me by Your Name" made everyone cry, Lady Gaga performed for the premiere of her Netflix documentary, and "Bodied" director Joseph Kahn kicked the Beyhive.
Follow our team as they scout out the hits and misses, the rising stars and emerging trends.
Greta Gerwig's inspirations for 'Lady Bird' are close to her Sacramento hometown
|Mark Olsen
Greta Gerwig's solo directorial debut "Lady Bird" has been gathering buzz after its world premiere at last weekend's Telluride Film Festival. The actress-turned-filmmaker sat down with the Times at the Toronto International Film Festival, along with the movie's co-stars Laurie Metcalf and Tracy Letts, to discuss her inspirations for the Sacramento-set coming of age story.
As Gerwig notes, the film is about "how home is something that you can't completely understand while you're there, it's something that you understand while leaving."