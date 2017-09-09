Greta Gerwig's inspirations for 'Lady Bird' are close to her Sacramento hometown

Greta Gerwig's solo directorial debut "Lady Bird" has been gathering buzz after its world premiere at last weekend's Telluride Film Festival. The actress-turned-filmmaker sat down with the Times at the Toronto International Film Festival, along with the movie's co-stars Laurie Metcalf and Tracy Letts, to discuss her inspirations for the Sacramento-set coming of age story.

As Gerwig notes, the film is about "how home is something that you can't completely understand while you're there, it's something that you understand while leaving."