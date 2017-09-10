The 2017 Toronto International Film Festival is in full swing, "Call Me by Your Name" made everyone cry, Lady Gaga performed for the premiere of her Netflix documentary, and "Bodied" director Joseph Kahn kicked the Beyhive.
Reporting from Toronto
Ellen Page, Jessica Chastain and a couple of Rachels (Weisz & McAdams) drop by the L.A. Times photo studio
The Los Angeles Times photo studio at the 42nd Toronto International Film Festival was bustling with movement and star sightings as actress Ellen Page and her cohorts from "The Cured," actress Jessica Chastain from "Woman Walks Ahead" and members of the casts and crews for films including "Disobedience," "Mary Shelley" and "The Florida Project" all stopped by for a visit.