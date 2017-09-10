NFL
Reporting from Toronto

Ellen Page, Jessica Chastain and a couple of Rachels (Weisz & McAdams) drop by the L.A. Times photo studio

Los Angeles Times Staff
Ellen Page (Jay L. Clendinin / Los Angeles Times)
The Los Angeles Times photo studio at the 42nd Toronto International Film Festival was bustling with movement and star sightings as actress Ellen Page and her cohorts from "The Cured," actress Jessica Chastain from "Woman Walks Ahead" and members of the casts and crews for films including "Disobedience," "Mary Shelley" and "The Florida Project" all stopped by for a visit.

Jessica Chastain (Jay L. Clendinin / Los Angeles Times)
Director Seastian Lelio, left, Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams and Alessandro Nivoa (Jay L. Clendinin / Los Angeles Times)
