The 2017 Toronto International Film Festival is in full swing, "Call Me by Your Name" made everyone cry, Lady Gaga performed for the premiere of her Netflix documentary, and "Bodied" director Joseph Kahn kicked the Beyhive.
Follow our team as they scout out the hits and misses, the rising stars and emerging trends.
Martin McDonagh and Sam Rockwell on prize-winning 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'
|Mark Olsen
Writer-director Martin McDonagh's newest film, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," won best screenplay at the Venice Film Festival before arriving this week to play at the Toronto International Film Festival as well.
In the film, Frances McDormand plays a small-town woman who becomes frustrated when no one is brought to justice after the rape and murder of her daughter. So she sets up three billboards outside of town criticizing the local sheriff.
McDonagh and Sam Rockwell, who plays a police officer, sat down to talk about the film at the Los Angeles Times studio at TIFF.
"I wanted to make an American film with American characters," the Anglo-Irish McDonagh said, "that wasn’t an outsider’s comment on America as much as jumping in there and being with the characters and being with the story."