Martin McDonagh and Sam Rockwell on prize-winning 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Writer-director Martin McDonagh's newest film, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," won best screenplay at the Venice Film Festival before arriving this week to play at the Toronto International Film Festival as well.

In the film, Frances McDormand plays a small-town woman who becomes frustrated when no one is brought to justice after the rape and murder of her daughter. So she sets up three billboards outside of town criticizing the local sheriff.

McDonagh and Sam Rockwell, who plays a police officer, sat down to talk about the film at the Los Angeles Times studio at TIFF.

"I wanted to make an American film with American characters," the Anglo-Irish McDonagh said, "that wasn’t an outsider’s comment on America as much as jumping in there and being with the characters and being with the story."