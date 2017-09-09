The 2017 Toronto International Film Festival is in full swing, "Call Me by Your Name" made everyone cry, Lady Gaga performed for the premiere of her Netflix documentary, and "Bodied" director Joseph Kahn kicked the Beyhive.
Tennis coach Nick Bollettieri on why so few players achieve superstar status
|Steven Zeitchik
Jason Kohn's documentary "Love Means Zero," premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, focuses on tennis coach Nick Bollettieri. Known for working with superstars of the game including Andre Agassi, Jim Courier and Monica Seles, Bollettieri has some blunt thoughts about why we don't see more tennis superstars.
As he says in the video above, "Out of 3,000 players on the pro tour, men and women, 1% will make a living. You have to be in the top 70 or 80 in the world to make a living."