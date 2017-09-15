The 2017 Toronto International Film Festival is in full swing, Lady Gaga performed for the premiere of her Netflix documentary, "Bodied" director Joseph Kahn kicked the Beyhive and Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water" has emerged as the season's festival darling.
Follow our team as they scout out the hits and misses, the rising stars and emerging trends.
Watch: Word-association games with the TIFF 2017 celebs, from 'binge-watch' to 'Trump'
|L.A. Times staff
Inside the L.A. Times' photo suite, we asked filmmakers and celebrities at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival to play a little word-association game, and the results were delightful.
The rapid-fire responses from George Clooney, Ellen Page and Tommy Wiseau were hilarious. See the true faces of anxiety when the phrase "awards season" was thrown out, find out what Julianne Moore binge-watches from the tub and don't miss Rachel Weisz's tanning advice for the president.