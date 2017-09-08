Why Morgan Spurlock went after Big Chicken instead of McDonald's in his new 'Super Size Me' sequel

Morgan Spurlock, union organizer? That was one of the director's rejected plans when he was trying to come up with an idea for a sequel to his eye-opening 2004 documentary "Super Size Me."

But then he started noticing changes in the fast food industry. "All this healthier food kept coming out, all this manipulation of consumers," Spurlock tells Amy Kaufman in the L.A. Times video studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.

That got Spurlock thinking: "What if we tell the story of the food industry from the industry perspective and open our own fast-food restaurant?"

For "Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!" -- screening at Toronto -- Spurlock and his team opened a pop-up, fast-casual chicken restaurant in Ohio to tell the story of the many ways consumers should be wary of the labels "organic," "natural" and "healthy."

Watch this video to find out how Spurlock and producers Jeremy Chilnick and Matthew Galkin chose to focus on chicken, "the most eaten food on the planet" and how much things have changed since 2004 when McDonald's was the king of fast food.