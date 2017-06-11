There's no "Hamilton" this year, but many Broadway observers have called this year's Tony Awards contests the best in years, led by “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” (12 nominations), the Bette Midler juggernaut “Hello, Dolly!” (10) and the breakout hit of the season, “Dear Evan Hansen” (9). Follow the action in real time as our reporters in the audience and backstage share the winners and surprises from this year's show.
Nominees, like Ben Platt, and even the Rockettes are walking the red carpet for the Tonys at Radio City Music Hall
No event at Radio City Music Hall would be complete without the Rockettes gracing the red carpet, and they made their presence felt early at the 2017 Tony Awards alongside nominees taking in the splendor of theater's big night.
For eight-time nominee Jerry Zaks, directing 'Hello, Dolly!' is a lifelong dream come true
Jerry Zaks, director of the hit Broadway revival of “Hello, Dolly!,” has known success before. His Tony Award nomination for “Dolly” is his eighth, and he’s already taken home four Tonys for such shows as the 1990 production of “Six Degrees of Separation” and the 1992 revival of “Guys and Dolls.”
But nothing prepared him for directing Bette Midler and the “Dolly” juggernaut, which has won critical praise, earned 10 Tony nominations and broke the box-office record for first-day ticket sales. The top ticket price of $748 is second only to “Hamilton” and its $849 premium seats.
Few Broadway shows boast the pedigree of 1964’s “ Hello, Dolly!” starring Carol Channing as lovable 1890s New York matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi, with music and lyrics by the legendary Jerry Herman, book by Michael Stewart and direction by Gower Champion. That show took home 10 Tony Awards including best musical and was on Broadway for seven years.
As Zaks laughs his way through an interview, it is clear how much the 70-year-old actor-turned-director relishes his turn at the helm. Enamored of “Hello, Dolly!” since college, he says directing the show has been “a lifelong dream come true.”
Here is the complete list of Tony nominees
Here is a quick recap of the 2017 Tony Award nominations: “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” leads the pack with 12 nods, including for best musical.
The Bette Midler revival of “Hello, Dolly!” follows with 10 nominations and the emotionally complicated coming-of-age musical "Dear Evan Hansen" earned nine. Rounding out the top nominees are “A Doll's House, Part 2” with eight and “Come From Away,” “Groundhog Day” and “Oslo,” each with seven.
Best musical
Best play
Why this year's Tony Awards are so impossible to predict
You know it’s an interesting year for the Tony Awards when a critic is still arguing with himself in June over what should win best musical and best play.
I’m divided between “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Natasha, Pierre and & the Great Comet of 1812,” the two leading contenders in a musical category that also includes “Groundhog Day” and “Come From Away.” As for best play, I’m down to flipping a coin between “A Doll’s House, Part 2” and “Oslo,” though just admitting that brings a twinge of regret for “Sweat” and “Indecent,” the other worthy plays in contention.
My indecision shouldn’t be mistaken for halfheartedness. I admire these works, but they succeed and stumble on their own terms. Singling out a winner seems indefensibly capricious, like deciding a pet beauty contest that includes dogs, cats, birds, hamsters and goldfish.