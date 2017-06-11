Michael Aronov and Gavin Creel win for featured actor, play and musical

Michael Aronov and Gavin Creel were winners in the first two Tony Awards categories of the night, winning the featured actor categories for play and musical, respectively.

The nominees for featured actor in a play were:

WINNER: Michael Aronov, “Oslo”

Nathan Lane, “The Front Page”

Richard Thomas, “The Little Foxes”

John Douglas Thompson, “Jitney”

The nominees for featured actor in a musical were: