There's no "Hamilton" this year, but many Broadway observers have called this year's Tony Awards contests the best in years, led by “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” (12 nominations), the Bette Midler juggernaut “Hello, Dolly!” (10) and the breakout hit of the season, “Dear Evan Hansen” (9). Follow the action in real time as our reporters in the audience and backstage share the winners and surprises from this year's show.
Michael Aronov and Gavin Creel win for featured actor, play and musical
Michael Aronov and Gavin Creel were winners in the first two Tony Awards categories of the night, winning the featured actor categories for play and musical, respectively.
The nominees for featured actor in a play were:
- WINNER: Michael Aronov, “Oslo”
- Danny DeVito, “The Price”
- Nathan Lane, “The Front Page”
- Richard Thomas, “The Little Foxes”
- John Douglas Thompson, “Jitney”
The nominees for featured actor in a musical were:
- WINNER: Gavin Creel, “Hello, Dolly!”
- Mike Faist, “Dear Evan Hansen”
- Andrew Rannells, “Falsettos”
- Lucas Steele, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”
- Brandon Uranowitz, “Falsettos”