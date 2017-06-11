First-time winner Bette Midler gets emotional about the 'life-changing' experience of 'Hello, Dolly!'

"Dear Evan Hansen" was the big winner at the 2017 Tony Awards. The heartwrenching musical centered on a lonely, depressed high-school student at the center of a social-media storm won six awards, including best musical. Star Ben Platt won for lead actor in a musical.
Among the other acting winners were Bette Midler, who won her very first Tony Award, Kevin Kline, Cynthia Nixon and Laurie Metcalf.
August Wilson's "Jitney" captured the Tony for best revival of a play, while "Hello, Dolly!" scored in the best musical revival category. Best play went to J.T. Rogers' "Oslo."
A teary Bette Midler appeared backstage at the Tony Awards following her win for lead actress in the musical "Hello, Dolly!"
"[Scott Rudin] made it sound like I had missed something in my life and I would be a changed person if I did this," said Midler. "And it did change me."
Midler thanked the Broadway community and noted how things were much different this time around.
"When I started there was no community. When I started it was every man for himself," said Midler. "But it wasn’t the way it was with this show."
She commended the rest of the "Hello, Dolly!" cast, explaining that "there's not a normal person in the bunch."
"I’ve never seen such dedication and willingness to put yourself through such stress," said Midler. "This experience has been life-changing."