First-time winner Bette Midler gets emotional about the 'life-changing' experience of 'Hello, Dolly!'

A teary Bette Midler appeared backstage at the Tony Awards following her win for lead actress in the musical "Hello, Dolly!"

"[Scott Rudin] made it sound like I had missed something in my life and I would be a changed person if I did this," said Midler. "And it did change me."

Midler thanked the Broadway community and noted how things were much different this time around.

"When I started there was no community. When I started it was every man for himself," said Midler. "But it wasn’t the way it was with this show."

She commended the rest of the "Hello, Dolly!" cast, explaining that "there's not a normal person in the bunch."

"I’ve never seen such dedication and willingness to put yourself through such stress," said Midler. "This experience has been life-changing."