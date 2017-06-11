There's no "Hamilton" this year, but many Broadway observers have called this year's Tony Awards contests the best in years, led by “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” (12 nominations), the Bette Midler juggernaut “Hello, Dolly!” (10) and the breakout hit of the season, “Dear Evan Hansen” (9). Follow the action in real time as our reporters in the audience and backstage share the winners and surprises from this year's show.
Kevin Spacey's opening number is a huge hit inside Radio City Music Hall
|Jessica Gelt
Kevin Spacey’s opening production number in which he performed bits from the four best-musical nominees may have left those who haven’t seen the shows scratching their heads. But Times reporter Steven Zeitchik, who is reporting from the ceremony audience, says, "These jokes are way inside but they are slaying in the room."