Oscar vs. Tony? 'Dear Evan Hansen' songwriters say there's no comparison

Backstage after "Dear Evan Hansen" won the score, book and orchestrations categories, songwriters Justin Paul and Benj Pasek compared their Tony victory with their Oscar as composers of "La La Land."

Said Paul: “This is sacred ground to us! And nothing compares to this!”

Added Pasek: “We were BFA majors at the University in Michigan, and how to spell Frank Loesser and what was the seating capacity of the Vivian Beaumont theater -- those questions were on the test."

Pasek said he and his writing partner interned for Jeff Marx [“Avenue Q”] and spent a summer getting his dry cleaning. "He gave us a loan that allowed us stay in New York," Pasek said. "And we promised to pay him back if we ever had a show on Broadway, and we thought he lost his money. “

Steven Levenson, who wrote the show's book, said that when they started the show, "we were all about social media and everybody telling us a half-version of the truth. People of our generation glommed onto tragedy and finding meaning in that. People so desperate for connection that they will use that nefariousness. [But] We fell in love with the character and his need to belong and need to connect. The show [eventually] got to a very human place.”

