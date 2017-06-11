'Dear Evan Hansen' wins best musical

"Dear Evan Hansen" was the big winner at the 2017 Tony Awards. The heartwrenching musical centered on a lonely, depressed high-school student at the center of a social-media storm won six awards, including best musical. Star Ben Platt won for lead actor in a musical.

Among the other acting winners were Bette Midler, who won her very first Tony Award, Kevin Kline, Cynthia Nixon and Laurie Metcalf.

August Wilson's "Jitney" captured the Tony for best revival of a play, while "Hello, Dolly!" scored in the best musical revival category. Best play went to J.T. Rogers' "Oslo."