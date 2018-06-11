Andrew Garfield took home the first award of the night, winning a Tony Award as leading actor in a play for "Angels in America." In a moving speech, the actor dedicated his award to the LGBTQ community.
"It is the profound privilege of my life to play Prior Walter in 'Angels in America' because he represents the purest spirit of humanity and especially that of the LGBTQ community," Garfield said in his speech. "It is that spirit that says no to oppression, it is a spirit that says no to bigotry, no to shame, no to exclusion. It is a spirit that says we were all made perfectly and we all belong. So I dedicate this award to the countless LGBTQ who have fought and died to protect that spirit. To protect that message for the right to live and love as we are created to. We are all sacred. Let's just bake a cake for everyone who wants a cake to be baked!"
(Garfield's cake comment was an allusion to the recent Supreme Court decision that, in a very limited decision, sided with a bakery that refused to create a cake for a gay wedding.)
The Tony Award winner for orchestrations:
John Clancy, "Mean Girls"
Tom Kitt, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"
The Tony Award winner for sound design of a play:
Adam Cork, "Travesties"
Ian Dickinson for Autograph, "Angels in America"
The Tony Award winner for direction of a play:
Marianne Elliott, "Angels in America"
Joe Mantello, Edward Albee's "Three Tall Women"
The Tony Award winner for direction of a musical:
Michael Arden, "Once on This Island"
WINNER | David Cromer, "The Band's Visit"
The Tony Award winner for lighting design of a play:
WINNER | Neil Austin, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"
Paule Constable, "Angels in America"
The Tony Award nominees for lighting design of a musical:
Kevin Adams, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"
Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, "Once on This Island"
The Tony Award winner for sound design of a musical:
WINNER | Kai Harada, "The Band's Visit"
Peter Hylenski, "Once on This Island"
“Both my parents are here tonight. I have avoided so many events with them because for so many years of my life I pretended I was not a Middle Eastern person. And after 9/11 it was very, very difficult for me and so I concealed and I missed so many special events with them. And they're looking at me right now and I can't believe it.
“I'm just so thankful to Orin Wolf, ... for telling a small story about Arabs and Israelis getting along at a time where we need that more than ever.
“I am part of a cast of actors who never believed that they'd be able to portray their own races and we are doing that. And not only that but we're getting messages from kids all over the Middle East thanking us and telling us how transformative our representation is for them. And so I just want to thank the whole team, David Cromer, Yazbek for writing an amazing song. I'm so proud of you, my cast, this is the craziest moment of my life, I never thought I'd be there.
The Tony Award winner for leading actress in a play:
WINNER | Glenda Jackson, Edward Albee's "Three Tall Women"
Condola Rashad, "Saint Joan"