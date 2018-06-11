"It is the profound privilege of my life to play Prior Walter in 'Angels in America' because he represents the purest spirit of humanity and especially that of the LGBTQ community," Garfield said in his speech. "It is that spirit that says no to oppression, it is a spirit that says no to bigotry, no to shame, no to exclusion. It is a spirit that says we were all made perfectly and we all belong. So I dedicate this award to the countless LGBTQ who have fought and died to protect that spirit. To protect that message for the right to live and love as we are created to. We are all sacred. Let's just bake a cake for everyone who wants a cake to be baked!"