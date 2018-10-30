Mindy Kaling breaks down what Trump's birthright citizenship plans could mean for people like her

The news that President Trump is “in the process” of preparing an executive order to end birthright citizenship has stirred up politicians, pundits and even some celebrities.
In a clip of a television interview released Tuesday, Trump said he has been thinking about challenging the 14th Amendment right to citizenship granted to all children born in the U.S., incorrectly claiming that the U.S. is the only country to grant such citizenship at birth. He offered no specifics other than his plan to do so via executive order.
Legal scholars were quick to point out that the Constitution, the Supreme Court and federal law all say children born in the U.S. are citizens, regardless of the status of their parents.
While much of the conversation on social media was mostly around the legality of Trump’s claim (from both sides of the political aisle), actress Mindy Kaling took to Twitter and personalized the issue.
“Wait. I was born in the United States to two Indian professionals who later became proud citizens of this country,” Kaling tweeted. “So... now I would be a citizen of India? My contributions to this country would be as a foreigner with no rights?”
See more reactions to Trump’s plan regarding birthright citizenship below.