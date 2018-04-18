'A Quiet Place' could retake the No. 1 box office spot during pre-'Avengers' weekend

Paramount Pictures ’ breakout horror hit “A Quiet Place” may return to the top of the box office charts in its third weekend of release, unseating the big-budget Dwayne Johnson arcade game adaptation “Rampage.”

But as the two movies wage a close battle for the No. 1 spot, the rest of the movie industry is awaiting the following weekend’s debut of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” which is expected to obliterate everything in its path at the multiplex.

The third Avengers movie from Walt Disney Co., opening April 27, is likely to open with more than $200 million in the U.S. and Canada, according to people who have reviewed pre-release audience surveys. That will give a huge boost to the domestic box office. As of Sunday, movies have grossed $3.32 billion in the U.S. and Canada this year, down about 2% from the same period in 2017.

Both “A Quiet Place” and “Rampage” will look to attract moviegoers before “Infinity War” hits theaters, as will a crop of newcomers, including the latest Amy Schumer comedy “I Feel Pretty,” 20th Century Fox’s “Super Troopers 2” and Lionsgate’s crime thriller “Traffik.”

‘Quiet’ to top the Rock?

Directed by John Krasinski, “A Quiet Place” is expected to gross about $20 million domestically Friday through Sunday.

The $17-million movie, about a family that must stay silent and use sign language to avoid being killed by alien creatures, has already collected more than $100 million in receipts from North American theaters, and is a much-needed hit for Viacom Inc.-owned Paramount. The film, initially boosted by strong reviews, has created a fear-of-missing-out response among moviegoers, similar to last year’s horror phenomenon “Get Out.”

“A Quiet Place” will probably top the second weekend of the decidedly not-quiet “Rampage,” which should add about $18 million to its domestic total Friday through Sunday. Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema’s “Rampage,” which cost an estimated $120 million to produce, met moderate expectations with a $35.7-million U.S.-Canada opening and has grossed $116 million overseas, including $55.7 million in China. The global tally for “Rampage” is about $150 million.

‘Pretty’ vs. ‘Troopers’

STX Films is poised to attract $13 million to $15 million in ticket sales with its raunchy female-fronted comedy “I Feel Pretty,” the latest movie to star the popular and provocative Schumer in a lead role. In a play on societal beauty standards, Schumer plays an insecure woman who suddenly believes — after suffering a head injury — that she is extremely beautiful.

Schumer first made her box office mark with the 2015 Universal Pictures hit “Trainwreck,” which grossed $110 million domestically. Last year, she starred with Goldie Hawn in the modest performer “Snatched” from Fox.

Twentieth-Century Fox and its specialty label Fox Searchlight will try to draw nostalgic comedy fans with a sequel to the 2002 cult classic “Super Troopers.” The original only did $18.5 million in box office sales but became a beloved party mainstay on home video.

Opening on April 20, “Super Troopers 2” is expected to bring in $6 million to $8 million this weekend.

Meanwhile, Lionsgate’s R-rated “Traffik,” about a couple (Omar Epps and Paula Patton ) who must defend themselves against a biker gang during a mountain getaway, will probably debut with about $5 million.