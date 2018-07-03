Marvel's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' to top the box office, continuing Hollywood's strong summer

“Ant-Man and the Wasp’s” opening will probably improve upon the 2015 debut of the first “Ant-Man,” which grossed $57 million in its first three days in theaters and went on to collect $519 million in global receipts. The new picture should easily unseat “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” as the top domestic film. The dino sequel has grossed $935 million in global ticket sales, including $265 million in North America.